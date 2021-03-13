Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,258 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 740.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNOV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.