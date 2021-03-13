Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 166,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 587.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 273,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 233,638 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

