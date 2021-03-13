Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.06

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 3483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.