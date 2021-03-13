adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

ETR:ADS opened at €298.90 ($351.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.89. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €282.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €279.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

