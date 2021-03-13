Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.27 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

