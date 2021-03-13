adbank Hits One Day Volume of $24,234.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. adbank has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $24,234.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00650048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00065758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025362 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

adbank is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,769,721 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

