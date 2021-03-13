Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.
NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.
