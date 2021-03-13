Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.