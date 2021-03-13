Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,243. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.