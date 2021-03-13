Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor has a consensus rating of Hold.

Accor stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

