Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $1.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 339,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,665,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

