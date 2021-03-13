ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

