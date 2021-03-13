Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,041,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.