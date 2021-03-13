Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 3,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,372. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.61 million, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

