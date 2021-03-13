Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGRPY opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

