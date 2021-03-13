Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGRPY opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65.
About Absa Group
Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.