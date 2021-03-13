ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 2987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CL King increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

