Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 11th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOD stock remained flat at $$9.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

