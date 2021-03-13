Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 11th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 15,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,436. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

