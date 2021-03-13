Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

