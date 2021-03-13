Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abcam in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,775,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

