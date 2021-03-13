Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

