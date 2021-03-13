Aave (AAVE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $366.32 or 0.00647866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.56 billion and $420.50 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,435,155 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

