95,947 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.