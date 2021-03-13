94,600 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

