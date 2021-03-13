889 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $802,961 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

