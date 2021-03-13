8,320 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.