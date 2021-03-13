7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02), with a volume of 124,441,404 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.53.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

