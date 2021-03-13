7,666 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

