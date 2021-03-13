759 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $42.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,097.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,020.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,749.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

