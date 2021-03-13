75,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

