742,450 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 742,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,116,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.57% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 291,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

