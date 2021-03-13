6,909 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $168.50. 8,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,843. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

