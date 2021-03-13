68,936 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $48.65. 9,314,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

