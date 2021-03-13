6,600 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Invesco Solar ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000.

TAN stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $97.30. 1,737,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

