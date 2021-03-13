6,096 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 39.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 516,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 514,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,531,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.