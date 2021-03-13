$607.10 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post sales of $607.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.10 million and the lowest is $592.73 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 4,915,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,764.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.