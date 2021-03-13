$6.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Intuit reported earnings of $4.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.05. 33,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,270. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

