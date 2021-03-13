$6.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings per share of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.83 and the lowest is $6.11. Anthem posted earnings of $6.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $24.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.99 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.53. The stock had a trading volume of 949,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $344.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

