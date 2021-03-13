5,834 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 373,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.28. 3,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,590. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

