57,050 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $81.04. 2,637,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,069. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

