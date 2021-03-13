5,684 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.