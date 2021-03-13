5,648 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $136.19 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

