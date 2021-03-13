5,464 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after buying an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after buying an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

BAM stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

