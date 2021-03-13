5,192 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,655,000 after purchasing an additional 372,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

