50,747 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 298,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.