$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,884. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

