$458.90 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $458.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.90 million and the highest is $469.90 million. Genesco reported sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King increased their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 126,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

