4,523 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 833,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

