45,169 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

