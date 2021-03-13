$451.08 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $451.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.70 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $955.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

