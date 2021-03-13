$451.08 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $451.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.70 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $955.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.