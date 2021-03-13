$450.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report sales of $450.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.92 million to $459.33 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 428,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,581. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $10,797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

